Ayn Rand Would Probably Loathe Elon Musk’s Support of Trump

Would novelist and philosopher Ayn Rand have loathed Elon Musk?

According to philosopher and writer Wolfram Eilenberger, author of The Visionaries: Arendt, Beauvoir, Rand, Weil, and the Power of Philosophy in Dark Times, not necessarily, but she would have definitely been confused by Musk’s support of Donald Trump. He sure is.

“Every libertarian in the U.S. should be ashamed of himself or herself to be in fact [for] Trump, because that cannot be, it’s just mutually exclusive,” says Eilenberger on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, where he also shares more about his book and a closer look at the four women in it.

“I don’t think she would’ve loathed, essentially, Elon Musk or Peter Thiel, because she believed in the great individual innovator who really gets society forward. And I can totally understand why, for example, Elon Musk or Peter Thiel identify with Howard Roark,” he adds. “What I cannot understand is being as smart as they are that they can think of Donald Trump as an embodiment of their values because he’s not, he’s the exact opposite.”

He also tells co-host Andy Levy how Rand might have predicted Donald Trump and the MAGA era and why libertarians, beyond Elon, have no business supporting Trump.

Also on this episode: Danielle Campoamor, reporter for TODAY Parents, shares the story of Celeste Burgess, a 19-year-old who is currently serving a prison sentence after terminating her pregnancy with abortion pills, and disposing of the remains, when she was 17.

Plus! Andy and Danielle Moodie use the intro of this episode to share some of their favorite things—and which social media platform (Threads, the site formally known as Twitter, and Bluesky) they’d fuck, marry, or kill.

