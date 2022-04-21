Aziz Ansari’s Directorial Debut Halts Production Over Undisclosed ‘Complaint’
MYSTERIOUS
Production on comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut has been suspended following an undisclosed “complaint,” according to Deadline. Searchlight Pictures is said to be conducting an investigation into the matter. No details were given on the nature of the complaint involving Being Mortal, but sources cited by Deadline said it does not pertain to Ansari himself. Cast and crew members reportedly received a letter informing them of the news this week, with the studio apologizing for “recent delays” and explaining that production “cannot continue at this time” due to an unspecified complaint. The film, starring Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, is based on the book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande and has been billed by Searchlight as featuring “insightful humor and pathos.”