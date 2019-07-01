CHEAT SHEET
Aziz Ansari Lands First Stand-Up Special Since #MeToo Allegation
Netflix dropped a teaser on Monday for a new stand-up special from Aziz Ansari. Titled Right Now, the special is directed by Spike Jonze and will premiere on the streaming service Tuesday, July 9. It is Ansari’s first major project since he was accused, anonymously, of sexual misconduct in early 2018. The comedian said he believed his encounter with a young woman who called herself “Grace” in a story on the website Babe.net was “completely consensual.” Last summer, Netflix’s vice president of original series Cindy Holland told reporters that the company was open to working with Ansari moving forward. “We would be happy to make another season of Master of None when Aziz is ready,” she said at the time.