R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Posts Photos of Reuniting With Her Family
Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s former girlfriend, has been reunited with her family after years of estrangement. Clary, 21, posted photos on her Instagram account with the caption “Surprise.” “Let the healing process begin,” she added. “Love yall and thank y’all I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself.” Last month Clary reportedly moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, where she lived with Kelly’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. Clary and Savage have been at the center of the reignited R. Kelly controversy for the past year; the singer was arrested on multiple federal sex-crime charges last summer. In the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, the two women’s families alleged that Kelly’s relationship with Clary and Savage kept from having contact with them.