The Aztec Secret Clay Mask Has Over 50,000 Reviews — And It’s On Sale
SKIN CARE SECRETS
Stress, travel, and a bachelorette party have all caused my skin to kind of hate me. It needs a reset. The Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask has been at the top of Amazon’s best-sellers list for years, and for good reason. It can help give tired, lackluster skin some brightness and help clear blemishes. I mean, it has a 4.6-star rating on over 50,000 reviews, so it’s gotta be doing something right. And, right now, it’s on sale for under $10.
Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask
The 1lb tub of clay comes in powdered form. You mix your desired amount with water (or apple cider vinegar if you’re a pro) and apply it to your face for up to 10 minutes.
