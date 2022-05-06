Pennsylvania prosecutors have confirmed that the death of a 9-year-old boy who had survived cancer is being treated as a homicide. The body of Azuree Charles was found Wednesday under a lawn chair in a neighbor’s garden. “He did die at the hands of another person,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Friends and family gathered Thursday night to pay tribute in a candlelight vigil in the child’s New Kensington neighborhood, CBS Pittsburgh reported. “Hearing this news was the saddest news I’ve ever received,” said Brian Heidenreich, one of the boy’s teachers. “Azuree was the sweetest, most innocent, kind, caring child that I’ve ever met.”