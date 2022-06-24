Learn a New Language Like It’s Your First With Babbel

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Learning a second (or third) language is one of the most beneficial things you can do in your spare time. Whether it helps you as you travel to new countries, communicate with others who speak the language or even simply better understand foreign movies and music, the benefits are nearly endless. However, going out after work to take an in-person class is exhausting and inconvenient, and many of the online services simply are not as effective as they need to be.

Babbel completely changes that narrative. Babbel is an online learning service dedicated to helping people learn another language through daily, trackable progress. The online service offers thousands of classes and learning modules to help you continually improve on your skills and build upon the knowledge you have already learned. While many services claim to have similar courses, what sets Babbel apart is the variety of ways to learn.

Babbel Subscription

Alongside traditional courses, Babbel provides users with the option to take live virtual classes taught my language experts, listen to podcasts, play games or watch videos. These supplemental options are key to helping you immerse yourself in the language and build a more comprehensive understanding of what you are learning. Furthermore, much of the content available on Babbel is designed to help you understand the culture and lifestyle of the countries that speak the language.

Another major upside with Babbel is the ability to set your own pace of learning. If you don’t have very much time, you can spend as little as five minutes a day building on your knowledge. However, if you want to expand your language skills at a faster rate, you can expend significantly more time per day, and Babbel will adjust its course material and lessons accordingly. Furthermore, you can learn using Babbel from anywhere. Instead of being tethered to a computer the entire time, you can use the Babbel app to learn on the go, so you never have to worry about being at home to fulfill your lesson for the day.

Babbel provides language courses for 13 different languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Turkish, among others. The courses themselves focus on taking simple linguistic concepts and expanding them into more complex ones over time. This allows you to slowly integrate what you already know into less familiar work and bring you to a new level of understanding. The technique Babbel uses helps move new vocabulary through the six different memory stages in your brain so it becomes concrete, long-term memory faster.

There are dozens of different language services that you can choose from at a variety of different price points. However, outside of moving to a country that exclusively speaks the language you want to learn, there are very few options that come close to the effectiveness and comprehensive library of content that Babbel has to offer. With adjustable lesson plans, hours of additional content and even live virtual classes, Babbel is built to help you reach your goals as slowly or quickly as you want.

