You Could Be Speaking a New Language in Three Weeks

You may not be traveling out of the country anytime soon, but that doesn’t have to stop you from gaining global perspective. Babbel, the online language learning pioneer, can help you open up your world from the comfort of your couch. Built by over 150 linguists with years of experience, Babbel is the top-selling language app in the world. It boasts a culturally-savvy curriculum designed to teach language skills for real-life scenarios, instead of focusing just on vocab or abstract grammar.
For a limited time, Babbel is offering up to 50% off a subscription to its ad-free learning tool. Featuring 14 different languages to choose from, you can start with the basics or hone in on specific subjects, from travel to culture to business and more. Bite-sized, 10-15 minute lessons accessible across devices will make it easy to get into a routine, and spaced repetition—a method of strategically reintroducing words for review—will help keep everything you learn top of mind. Many Babbel users report that after three weeks of regular use, they can have a basic conversation in their chosen language. Sign up today for your chance to say bonjour (or ciao, or hej) to a world of possibilities.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.