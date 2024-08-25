Babe Ruth Jersey Fetches Record $24.12 Million at Auction
CHA-CHING
Legendary New York Yankees player Babe Ruth is breaking records even in death as one of his jerseys just sold for $24.12 million at auction on Saturday. The jersey in question is the one Ruth sported during game 3 of the 1932 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. People reports that during the game, Ruth famously gestured to the crowd that he would hit a home run right before he actually hit one. The moment is known as his “called shot.” The auction was held by Heritage Auctions, which previously sold what is now the second-highest valued item in sports: a 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card that brought in $12.6 million in 2022. Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports for the auction house, said in a press release, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible piece of American history, and I am proud that it will now be part of one of the finest private collections in the world.” The item was last sold for $940,000 by a collector in 2005.