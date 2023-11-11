Babies Among Fatalities as Gaza’s Main Hospital Loses Power

As Israeli troops continue to lay siege to Gaza’s medical facilities in its war against Hamas, Palestinian officials are reporting that multiple patients, including a premature baby, have died at the territory’s largest hospital complex.

On Saturday, the hospital, Al-Shifa, was without power and fuel to run generators, leading to the death of the baby in an incubator, The New York Times reported.

According to CNN, three babies in a neonatal unit died, and doctors have been forced to use artificial respiration by hand while caring for 36 infants. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, told the network that the facility housing 400 patients and about 20,000 displaced people was “surrounded from all four directions.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Israeli strikes damaged the maternity ward, a spokesman for the Hamas-run ministry said. The attacks come as 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, according to the World Health Organization.

Gaza officials report that Al-Shifa is running low on food, water, and medical supplies, and that 100 bodies are wrapped in blankets within the complex.

In a press release, Doctors Without Borders warned that Gaza’s hospitals “have been under relentless bombardment over the past 24 hours” and quoted a text message from one of the aid group’s nurses: “We are being killed here, please do something.”

“Yesterday, Al-Shifa Hospital lost electrical power,” Doctors Without Borders said in its dispatch. “The ambulances can no longer move to collect the injured, and non-stop bombardment prevents patients and staff from evacuating. At the time of this writing, our staff are witnessing people being shot at as they attempt to flee the hospital.”

Al-Shifa’s director told the Times the facility was struggling to treat patients.

“Surgeries have had to stop,” Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya said. “Kidney dialysis has stopped and the neonatal unit is in a very dire situation. A baby has died because of lack of oxygen and electricity and heat.”

Without power and supplies, the Times reported, medical staff have claimed that surgeons operated by flashlight and performed amputations and brain operations without anesthesia.

Thousands of Palestinians sought shelter at the hospital, which the Israeli military claims is a command post for Hamas with underground bunkers—an assertion Hamas denies.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged since Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages.

On Friday, the U.S. government expressed concern about the rising Palestinian death toll. Palestinian officials said more than 11,000 Gaza residents have been killed in air and artillery strikes since the war began.

Amid the devastation, international calls for a cease fire are growing.

French president Emmanuel Macron said his country “clearly condemns” Hamas’ “terrorist” attacks but urged Israel to stop bombing civilians.

“These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: “The crimes that Hamas [is] committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world.”