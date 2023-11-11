Macron to Israel: ‘No Justification’ for Killing Women and Kids in Gaza

Read it at BBC News
French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza during an interview with BBC News which aired Friday. Macron said France recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself, but that there was “no justification” for bombing that has killed women and children in Gaza. “We do urge them to stop this bombing,” Macron said. “These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. There is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect... all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists.”