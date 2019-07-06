CHEAT SHEET
Palace Releases Photos of Baby Archie’s Royal Christening
The royal family released new photos of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Saturday in celebration of his christening. The two official photographs of the occasion were shared on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account. Taken in the Green Drawing Room and the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle, the photos give an anxious public the first substantial glimpse of the 2-month-old royal. Archie, son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was christened in a small private ceremony at the castle, according to the post. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the post reads. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.” Archie was baptized wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening gown, once worn by his great-grandmother The Queen.