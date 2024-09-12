Baby Barron Is the Surprise Star of Melania Trump’s Latest Memoir Teaser

An infant-aged Barron Trump is the surprise star of the latest teaser video for Melania Trump’s forthcoming memoir, Melania.

The reserved 18-year-old son of the former first lady and former President Donald Trump has mostly kept out of the public spotlight, in the care of his privacy-conscious mother.

But Melania’s latest promo, posted to her X account, hints that readers of her book might learn something about the newly matriculated NYU business student.

“The challenges and rewards of motherhood, from sleepless nights to joyful milestones, bring immense fulfillment which only a mother understands,” says Melania, accompanied by a soft, repeating piano melody and wearing a chic, Houndstooth-patterned blazer. “The lessons I have learned from these experiences are profound and they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined.”

Two photos of a young Barron flash on screen, one at the start of the video and one at the end. The first shows Melania, beaming as she holds a happy baby Barron in her left arm. In the second, a black-and-white image, she can be seen nuzzling her nose gently against Barron’s cheek.

Even as former Trump insider Anthony Scaramucci has claimed Melania hates her husband and sources inside Trumpworld told The Art of Her Deal author and Melania biographer Mary Jordan that, in the wake of infidelity and abuse allegations against Donald, she leveraged herself a more robust prenuptial agreement, any marital strife has not disrupted her unwavering devotion to Barron. In fact, Melania reportedly called her new prenup an act of “taking care of Barron.”

Barron’s bond with his mother and her side of the family is so strong that he speaks fluent Slovenian, which, according to Jordan, Donald has said, “annoys him because he has no idea what they’re saying.”

The 18-year-old—whose father has variously said stands at 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 8 inches tall—still lives in the family’s New York penthouse with his mother, while Donald is officially domiciled in Florida. He was spotted leaving Trump Tower with Secret Service, destined for NYU, earlier this week. Students have also, unsurprisingly, encountered him on campus.

On the author’s website, readers are promised a “powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”

Her publisher says Melania contains 256 pages in which she “reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life.”