Baby Bison Euthanized After Being Touched by Yellowstone Guest
DEVASTATING
In a heartbreaking series of events, rangers at Yellowstone National Park say they had to euthanize a newborn bison after it was rejected from its herd following an interaction with a park guest. An apparently well-intentioned Yellowstone visitor tried to help the calf up a riverbank on May 20 after it became separated from its herd, the National Park Service said. “As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway. Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring.” Rangers tried multiple times to return the calf to its herd, but the other bison rejected any attempts at reunification. They later euthanized the animal, saying it was “causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.” The Park Service asked members of the public to provide information on the incident but it’s unclear if the visitor, described as a “white male in his 40-50’s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants,” will face criminal charges for approaching the bison against park rules.