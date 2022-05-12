Baby Brandon’s Kidnappers Tried to Snatch 3-Month-Old Three Times: Prosecutors
COMEDY OF ERRORS
The 3-month-old kidnapped out of a San Jose driveway last month was allegedly targeted on at least three prior occasions by the two people now accused of his successful, if brief, abduction, according to Santa Clara prosecutors. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose Portillo, 28, allegedly tried to stage multiple kidnappings in the weeks leading up to the final attempt on April 25, often resorting to cartoonish measures in their attempts to snatch baby Brandon Cuellar. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office reported in a Thursday press release that evidence indicated that, in one incident, Portillo posed as a Child Protective Service worker and demanded Cuellar’s family hand over the child. The family, suspicious, refused. In another March 28 incident, Ramirez and Portillo allegedly tried to abduct Brandon at a Walmart, but their attempt was foiled after they failed to “switch shopping carts,” according to the district attorney’s office. A possible motive for the kidnapping remains under investigation, but late last month, a local ABC News affiliate reported that Ramirez was said to have developed a relationship with Brandon’s grandmother at church, where family members said she became “obsessed” with the 3-month-old.