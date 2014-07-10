Baby ‘Cured’ of HIV Has Virus

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
A baby who seemed to be miraculously cured of HIV last fall now has detectable levels of the virus, researchers announced Thursday. The child, known as "Mississippi Baby," went without antiretroviral therapy for two years and had no trace of the virus that causes AIDS until now. "Certainly, this is a disappointing turn of events for this young child, the medical staff involved in the child's care, and the HIV/AIDS research community," said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci. The baby was born in 2010 to an HIV-positive mother who was not diagnosed until delivery. At 30 hours of age, the infant was started with antiretroviral therapy, which continued until she was 18 months old.