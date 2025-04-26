Baby Daddy Musk Might Have More Than 100 Kids, Author Claims

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk better start brainstorming baby names—and let’s hope they don’t contain random numbers. A writer from The Atlantic suggested in a Friday podcast that the father of 14 might actually be the baby daddy for more than 100 children. Elizabeth Brueing said during the Sanity podcast that “people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher. I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more." Bruenig, who wrote The Harem of Elon Musk, said the number is “definitely” higher than 14. There’s a reason the kids haven’t come forward to claim their nepo-baby status. Sanity co-host Alisyn Camerota added that “he makes his baby mamas sign NDAs and he’s very lawyered up” and he “does suit them if they speak.” Camerota added that Musk gives out a lot of hush money—he paid one of his recent lovers $15 million and a $100,000-a-month living stipend to stay quiet. Camerota called it “dystopian” and called Musk out for pretending he has “family values.” The accusation comes as the White House brainstorms ideas with pro-natalists on how to make women have more babies for the nation.

