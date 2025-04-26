U.S. News

Baby Daddy Musk Might Have More Than 100 Kids, Author Claims

GENGHIS KHAN

Elizabeth Brueing said that he definitely has more than 14, that’s for sure.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Elon Musk
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk better start brainstorming baby names—and let’s hope they don’t contain random numbers. A writer from The Atlantic suggested in a Friday podcast that the father of 14 might actually be the baby daddy for more than 100 children. Elizabeth Brueing said during the Sanity podcast that “people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher. I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more." Bruenig, who wrote The Harem of Elon Musk, said the number is “definitely” higher than 14. There’s a reason the kids haven’t come forward to claim their nepo-baby status. Sanity co-host Alisyn Camerota added that “he makes his baby mamas sign NDAs and he’s very lawyered up” and he “does suit them if they speak.” Camerota added that Musk gives out a lot of hush money—he paid one of his recent lovers $15 million and a $100,000-a-month living stipend to stay quiet. Camerota called it “dystopian” and called Musk out for pretending he has “family values.” The accusation comes as the White House brainstorms ideas with pro-natalists on how to make women have more babies for the nation.

Read it at The Wrap
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

kenneal.patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump Gets Called Out in Front of Millions at Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
TrumplandVatican Caves and Gives Trump Front-Row Seat for Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
PoliticsTrump Refuses to Give Biden Air Force One Ride to Pope’s Funeral
Emell Derra Adolphus
RoyalistPrince Andrew’s Ex Gloats at Virginia Giuffre’s Suicide
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSacked Susan Rice Hits Back at ‘Dumb as a Rock’ Pete Hegseth
Catherine Bouris