Baby Dies After Being Abandoned in Hot Car for NINE Hours
A baby in Washington state died on Wednesday after being abandoned by their foster mother in a 100-degree car for nine hours, according to police. Authorities added that the foster mother left the child in the backseat while at work, local TV station KOMO reported. “She arrived at work, went to work, came out and found the baby in the backseat,” cops told the station. The child’s foster mother was “very cooperative and very distraught” according to police. She also had another foster child, which has since been removed from her custody. Though the temperature that day was around 70 degrees, the temperature inside the car climbed much higher.