Baby Dolphin Hoisted in Instagram Photo Believed to Have Died

A baby dolphin found dead in Florida is believed to the same one shown being hoisted by a man in an Instagram photo, and state wildlife officials are investigating, News4Jax reported. The 1-year-old male calf was discovered on Wednesday in the same area the photo had been taken. The picture was first posted on Thursday, sparking immediate public backlash. It’s not clear if the dolphin was alive or dead in the photo but University of North Florida Professor Quincy Gibson said given its condition, it would not have been dead long. She added that it’s against federal law to interfere with a dolphin, dead or alive, and that picking up a baby dolphin could harm it.