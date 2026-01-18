Baby Driver’ Star Secretly Welcomes First Baby

Actor Ansel Elgort, 31, has welcomed his first child, a source confirmed to People. The news comes after the Baby Driver star was photographed strolling around New York City while holding a baby, accompanied by an unidentified woman. The sex and name of the baby, as well as the identity of the mother, have not been disclosed. The Daily Beast has reached out to Elgort’s representatives for comment. The actor has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. He split from ballerina Violetta Komyshan, his girlfriend of 10 years, in 2022. In 2020, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman who identified herself as Gabby, allegations which he has since denied. Born to opera director Grethe Holby and Vogue photographer Arthur Elgort, the 31-year-old actor launched his career in 2013 with Carrie, and gained wider recognition with his roles in 2014’s adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent film series. Elgort’s starring role in the 2017 film Baby Driver earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which he ultimately lost to James Franco for his performance in The Disaster Artist.