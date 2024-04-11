WATCH: Wild Emperor Penguin Ritual Captured on Film for First Time

For the first time ever, filmmakers for National Geographic have captured the annual rite of passage many baby penguins take before they embark on their first swim: a daring leap from a towering ice shelf.

The astounding new footage shows approximately 700 Emperor penguin chicks gathering precariously at the top of a sheer ice cliff, and one-by-one launching themselves into the icy waters 50-feet below.

The footage was captured on location at Atka Bay, in Antarctica, by the BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory as part of a upcoming National Geographic production called THE SECRETS OF PENGUINS, which will air in April 2025.

This first-of-its-kind footage is rare because the ritual only occurs in January, when the sea surrounding the fledglings’ home is at its most volatile.

The announcement was a part of National Geographic’s Earth Month promotion, which can be seen as part of the ourHOME collection on Disney+.

Learn more about the historic penguin leap at NatGeo.com.