Baby Found Dead, Two Others Missing After Migrant Raft Flips on Rio Grande

A 10-month-old baby was found dead Thursday after a raft carrying eight other migrants on the Rio Grande flipped while the group was trying to traverse the U.S.-Mexico border. After the raft flipped Wednesday night, Border Patrol agents found the boy’s father, and saved his wife and 6-year-old son. Another man and his teenage son were rescued soon after, but a 7-year-old boy and another adult man remain missing.