Baby Gorilla Killed by Zookeeper in Freak Accident

@calingeorgescuoficial Importanța sportului în viața noastră. Vorbim despre importanța sportului în viața noastră. Sportul este o poveste de dragoste care trebuie apreciat, respectat și practicat în fiecare zi. Sportul ne învață să nu renunțăm niciodată și să mergem până la capăt, să avem dorința de a câștiga și de a fi campioni. Am trăit bucuria alături de marii noștri campioni din gimnastică, handbal, fotbal, canotaj. România a avut și va avea campioni în viitor, iar noi trebuie să îi chemăm, să îi educăm, să îi formăm și să îi inspirăm pentru a putea deveni campioni. #sport #pasiune #campioni #România #disciplină #muncă #învingere #calingeorgescu #calingeorgescu2024 #românia #fy ♬ sunet original - calingeorgescu
Donald Trump has moved on from Matt Gaetz and picked a new contender to endorse for his spot in Congress: Jimmy Patronis, the CFO of Florida. Trump wrote on Truth Social “RUN, JIMMY, RUN!” and endorsed him, despite no official announcement from Patronis. Patronis has said that he was “strongly considering” going for the role of Florida Congressional District 1 in an X post on Nov. 19. “We’ve got an historic opportunity to fight the swamp, end lawfare and return power back into the hands of Americans,” the Republican wrote. After Trump’s preemptive endorsement, Patronis seemed convinced to run. “Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve,” he posted on Nov. 25. The position opened up after Gaetz was nominated for attorney general by the president-elect and resigned from his seat, only to drop out of the running for top prosecutor. “A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump wrote in his post endorsing Patronis. The special primary will take place Jan. 28, with the general election occurring on April 1.
