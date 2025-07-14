‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator Reveals Why Secret Eighth Episode Was Cut

Award-winning hitmaker Azealia Banks has lashed out at Conor McGregor for allegedly sending her two unsolicited nudes by sharing both of the NSFW images to social media. The 212 star’s claims—which the Daily Beast is not linking to here, having had the misfortune of verifying that she did indeed post them—allege McGregor fired off the images her way in the small hours of Monday morning, and warned her against telling anyone about them. “How you gonna send a b----h some crooked d--k pics then threaten her not to tell,” Banks wrote in an expletive-laden caption to the photos. “Do you know who the f--k I am?” She also took aim at the former world champion for his recent foray into far-right politics. “Honey... ain’t you trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam?” as Banks put it. The alleged missives come just months after an Irish court found McGregor liable for sexually assaulting a woman at Dublin hotel back in 2018.
Angelina Jolie, 50, watched her son Knox Pitt win a medal at an IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event on his 17th birthday, while his father, Brad Pitt, 61, was nowhere to be seen. On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Pitt was set on mending his relationship with his youngest children, Knox and twin sister Vivienne, in time for their upcoming birthday. Speculations circulated that Knox would be more receptive to repairing their strained relationship with Brad: While Vivienne has informally dropped “Pitt” from her surname, following the same move by her siblings Shiloh and Zahara, Knox has not. Brad has been estranged from the family since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, after which the star couple were engaged in a messy series of legal battles across eight years over their shared property and custody of their children. The divorce came amid fallout from an incident in 2016 during which Jolie alleges Pitt verbally and physically abused her and their children. Their divorce was formally settled in December 2024, though they are still embroiled in a heated legal battle over their formerly co-owned vineyard. In his latest legal filing, Pitt demanded Jolie turn over her private messages related to the vineyard.
Sam Haskell IV, son of Emmy-winning producer and talent agent Sam Haskell, died by suicide on Saturday, TMZ reports. Haskell Jr. was jailed for allegedly murdering and dismembering his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, in 2023. Haskell was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Monday, TMZ reports. Haskell, then 35, allegedly committed the crimes around Nov. 6 at their shared Tarzana home in Los Angeles County. According to the prosecution, Haskell dumped his wife’s body parts in three garbage bags and paid four day laborers $500 to discard them, claiming they contained rocks and Halloween props. One of the laborers opened the bags before promptly returning them and alerting the police. Haskell then dumped the bags in a strip mall dumpster before a homeless man informed police. The bodies of the parents were never found. The couple was reportedly facing financial trouble, and Mei Haskell was the primary earner, according to TMZ. She and her parents had immigrated from China. Following his arrest, Haskell was brought to court wearing suicide prevention attire, shirtless and in handcuffs. Haskell is survived by his father and three young children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Indian moviegoers have been left confused and frustrated after the latest Superman film hit screens minus key romantic moments. The country’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cut a 33-second sequence showing Superman and Lois Lane, played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, floating in the air while kissing, reported The Guardian. Although teased in the film’s trailer, the kiss was censored in India after the CBFC deemed this and one other kissing scene too “overly sensual” and demanded its removal to grant the movie a U/A certificate, the equivalent of a U.S. PG-13, according to The Hindu. Social media users slammed the CBFC over the jarring cut, especially given that Indian films often depict far more problematic behavior toward women. “So, Superman is NOT allowed to kiss Lois Lane on Indian screens. But all sleazy leading men of Indian films are allowed to pull, grope, assault, stalk, slap, and do whatever they want with their heroines,” one user posted on X. “Are you serious, Indian Censor Board?” The kiss was reportedly one of several edits required by censors before the film could be shown in India, where it premiered on July 11.
A fire at an assisted living facility about 50 miles outside of Boston has killed nine people and injured dozens more. Firefighters responding to the blaze at Gabriel House—a center with about 70 residents located in Fall River, Massachusetts—found heavy flames and smoke coming through the main entrance, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said. Some of the victims died at the scene, while other succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to nearby hospitals. More than 30 people were taken to the hospital, and five firefighters suffered minor injuries. “This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Bacon said in a statement. Investigators don’t know yet how or where the blaze started. The fire damage itself was contained to one wing, but smoke damage was found throughout the three-story home. About 50 firefighters responded to blaze, including 30 who were off duty.
‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator Reveals Why Secret Eighth Episode Was Cut
As if the first seven episodes of the Netflix psychodrama Baby Reindeer weren’t scintillating enough for audiences, the show’s creator revealed on Monday that there were originally plans for an eighth episode. During a speaking appearance at Future Vision 2025 in Melbourne, Gadd disclosed that the unseen eighth episode of the show would have provided some “light relief” from the show’s otherwise gloomy storyline. The Scottish actor stars in Baby Reindeer as aspiring comedian Donny Dunn, as he tries to elude a relentless stalker played by Jessica Gunning. According to Gadd, he “fought hard” against including the eighth episode—in which Donny seeks refuge from his stalker by visiting his parents—and successfully managed to have most of the scenes cut or worked into other episodes. The show, which is based in part on Gadd’s experiences when he was younger, won the actor an Emmy and a Peabody. But it has also created legal headaches for Netflix due to its billing as a true story. In June 2024, a Scottish lawyer who claimed to be the inspiration for Gunning’s character filed a $170 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix, which is still being litigated.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have welcomed their first child and given her unique name. Culpo announced the news in a carousel of black and white photos of her, McCaffrey, and their newborn daughter on Instagram Sunday, revealing their daughter’s name in the caption: “Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍.” Culpo also posted a photo of the San Francisco 49ers running back holding their newborn daughter on her Instagram Story, writing that “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world 😭 A love like no other.” The TLC reality star also posted a photo of McCaffrey holding on to her in the delivery room as she appeared to be giving birth. “The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace 😭 Look at the grip,” she wrote alongside the photo. The pair has been together since 2019 and got married in 2024. Culpo announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March, posting a black and white photo of her in a white dress and showing off her baby bump with the caption “next chapter, motherhood 🤍.”
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss dropped out of a fan event after being hospitalized with viral bronchitis. The 77-year-old provided an Instagram health update, via SharkCon, the expo he was supposed to speak at over the weekend. “Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral … viral … What is it?” Dreyfuss said from his hospital bed, prompting his wife Svetlana Erokhin to finish the diagnosis. “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon]. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it,” he added, saying he is in “a lot of pain.” SharkCon took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in East Lake-Orient Park, Florida. It comes as Jaws, Stephen Spielberg’s iconic thriller based on Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name, turns 50 this year.
Elmo’s X account has been restored, Sesame Workshop told Deadline Monday, following a string of racist and anti-semitic posts to the beloved character’s account on Sunday. Elmo’s account, which has 670,000 followers, posted several offensive messages over the weekend, much of them graphic—and took particular aim at Donald Trump, who the posts accused of covering up the Epstein files, calling him a “CHILD F***ER” and “Netanyahu’s puppet.” The posts have since been deleted. A Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Deadline, “Elmo’s X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including anti-semitic and racist posts. The account has since been secured.” The hack comes after Trump calls for the “defunding” of PBS, Sesame Street’s original home. Wrote Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz on X Sunday amid the hacker’s rants, “See what happens when you defund PBS.”
Four people have died after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in London on Sunday, killing all onboard. Two pilots and two passengers were onboard a Beechcraft B200 aircraft, typically used to transport medical supplies and patients, when it exploded in mid-air, leaving behind a huge fireball and thick plumes of smoke at Southend Airport. Eyewitness Sunny Cook told the Metro: “There was smoke everywhere near the runway and I initially thought it was a grass fire. But then I spotted wreckage and very soon after it was pandemonium. There were ambulances and other emergency services pulling in from everywhere. It was very dramatic. It was like something from an airplane disaster movie. It was very distressing to see, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Other witnesses described how the two pilots were spotted waving at children just moments before the crash. A report on the incident from the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives said the craft was returning to an airbase in the Netherlands when the tragedy occurred. They also confirmed all onboard the plane had perished.