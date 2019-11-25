ADORABLE
Baby Seal Named Santos Rescued From San Francisco Bay Area Parking Deck
The Redwood City Fire Department said it rescued a five-month-old baby seal named Santos from a parking structure Sunday in Redwood City, California. “5 month old Santos made it back to the fire station where he posed for pictures and took a nap,” the fire department wrote in an Instagram post. The videos posted by the fire department showed Santos hopping around as firefighters playfully looped a rope around him, followed by a clip of the baby seal falling asleep in the fire station. The Marine Mammal Center picked Santos up from the fire station and took him to its facility in Sausalito, California, where he will be monitored, treated, and eventually released, according to the post. It’s unclear how Santos made it inside the parking structure.