Baby Shark Bath Toy Recalled After Cutting Children
A bath toy inspired by the insidiously catchy children’s song “Baby Shark” is being recalled after cutting children badly enough to require stitches. California-based company Zuru is recalling 7.5 million of the plastic shark-shaped toys after at least 12 reports of children injured by them, according to the Associated Press. The problem? The toy’s sharp dorsal fin, which can cut or stab children if they fall on it. The AP reported that the product appeared on store shelves at Walmart, Target, CVS, and other major retailers. Customers who purchased the toy can apply to the manufacturer for a refund by uploading a photo of the toy to a special recall website.