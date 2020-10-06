CHEAT SHEET
‘Baby Shark’ Song Used to Torture Oklahoma Inmates
Inmates at Oklahoma County jail were forced to listen to the popular children’s song, “Baby Shark,” loudly on repeat for extended periods of time while standing up handcuffed to a wall, according to The Oklahoman. Former detention officers Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., Christian Charles Miles, and their supervisor Christopher Raymond Hendershott have since been charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy for the “inhuman” discipline. “It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”