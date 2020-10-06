CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Baby Shark’ Song Used to Torture Oklahoma Inmates

    INHUMANE

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Leon Neal/Getty

    Inmates at Oklahoma County jail were forced to listen to the popular children’s song, “Baby Shark,” loudly on repeat for extended periods of time while standing up handcuffed to a wall, according to The Oklahoman. Former detention officers Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., Christian Charles Miles, and their supervisor Christopher Raymond Hendershott have since been charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy for the “inhuman” discipline. “It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

    Read it at The Oklahoman