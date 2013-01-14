Baby Steps on Guns

The administration is considering maybe prosecuting more of the 80,000 people a year who

lied or provided inaccurate information about their criminal histories on background-check forms

In 2010, just 44 of those people were charged with a crime.

It's an interesting idea, especially when you remember that some 40% of the guns sold in this country are sold with no background check at all, either at gun shows or by classified ad or via the Internet. So long as you buy your weapons from someone not "in the business," you face no obligation to answer any intrusive questions at all! If you're too stupid to figure out that loophole, you are likely a menace to yourself, if not society.