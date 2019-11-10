GASH
‘Baby Trump’ Balloon Knifed During Trump Visit to University of Alabama Football Game, Man in Custody
A man slashed a “Baby Trump” balloon during President Trump’s trip to Alabama on Saturday, police said. Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, 32, allegedly stabbed the “Baby Trump” balloon and then attempted to flee, according to a statement from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Hutchinson has been charged with criminal mischief and is being held on $2,500 bond, according to the statement. Jim Girvan, an organizer of the balloon protests, told the Associated Press that a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long gash in the back. Trump was visiting the state to watch the University of Alabama-Louisiana State University football game, his third sporting event in the past two weeks, and the first where he overwhelmingly received applause and cheers. A GoFundMe page has been made for Hutchinson, and the description reads, “Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn’t have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of Ttown today!!”