    Baby Walrus Getting Round-the-Clock Cuddles to Stay Alive

    Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, are seen in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany.

    Fabian Bimmer/REUTERS

    A 1-month-old walrus is getting constant life-saving cuddles from rescuers after being found last week on Alaska’s North Slope. Rescue workers are trying to fill the role of the 200-pound calf’s absent mother, snuggling the infant to mimic a would-be walrus mom’s natural care. Baby walruses are reliant on their mothers until they’re 2 years old, and wouldn’t survive without such nurturing. Luckily, rescuers say the newborn is responding well to the human coddling, and is already drinking formula from a bottle.

