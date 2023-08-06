CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Baby Walrus Getting Round-the-Clock Cuddles to Stay Alive
ADORABLE
Read it at The New York Post
A 1-month-old walrus is getting constant life-saving cuddles from rescuers after being found last week on Alaska’s North Slope. Rescue workers are trying to fill the role of the 200-pound calf’s absent mother, snuggling the infant to mimic a would-be walrus mom’s natural care. Baby walruses are reliant on their mothers until they’re 2 years old, and wouldn’t survive without such nurturing. Luckily, rescuers say the newborn is responding well to the human coddling, and is already drinking formula from a bottle.