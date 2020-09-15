Baby Yoda Is Looking Cuter Than Ever in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU
In a year that feels like a parade of surreally wretched things, we’ve all got to embrace joy wherever we can find it—and this morning, that means reveling in every adorable Baby Yoda moment in The Mandalorian’s Season 2 trailer. The thrust of the teaser released Tuesday is pretty straightforward: The Mandalorian must reunite Baby Yoda with his kind—the Jedi, with whom the Mandalores once fought. But as these mercenaries always say, “This is the way.” The new season premieres Oct. 30.
But the main attraction, of course, will always be Baby Yoda himself. And although it is brief, this teaser packs in plenty of delightful shots. These include: Baby Yoda standing in the snow and tilting his head; Baby Yoda looking up from his egg perambulator and whimpering as his Mandalorian guardian puzzles over returning him to a “race of enemy sorcerers”; and, most importantly, Baby Yoda closing The Egg as a dangerous fight ensues in what will almost certainly become the reaction GIF of the year.