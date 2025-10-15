‘Babydog’ Has 6th Birthday in Senate Building Despite Shutdown

Babydog, Republican Sen. Jim Justice’s canine companion, had a packed birthday party in a Senate office building amid the government shutdown.

The West Virginia politician celebrated his beloved English bulldog turning six-years-old on Wednesday, drawing a long line of fans in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Huge line in Hart of folks trying to go into Babydog’s birthday party 👀 pic.twitter.com/ETUwqE4q0Z — Sandhya Raman (@SandhyaWrites) October 15, 2025

The line appeared to wrap around the interior of the building, with the entrance marked by a poster of Babydog Justice wearing a pink birthday crown.

A video showed the 60-pound dog arriving at her “barkday” bash in her own personal puppy stroller, being carted next to the line, drawing much applause.

Sen. Justice attended the party and sat next to his dog, who was on a wooden chair with her name carved into it and wearing a “6” birthday hat.

A pack of new fur-iends singing Happy Barkday to me? I'm pawsitively blushing.



Thank you all for making my paw-ty so special! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KRuWd7PCz3 — Babydog Justice (@BabydogJustice) October 15, 2025

Congress reporter Daniella Diaz confirmed the party that took place “On Day 15 of the government shutdown.”

An invitation, which was posted on X, promised lots of cake, “belly rub diplomacy,” “bipartisan biscuit distribution,” and “tail-wagging unity.”

It also features a professional portrait photograph of the former West Virginia governor smiling with Babydog Justice on his lap and a “quote” from the “Chief Happiness Officer” herself.

BREAKING: The government shutdown will not affect Babydog’s 6th birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZbgLPBfruA — Justin Robert Young (@JustinRYoung) October 15, 2025

The quote reads, “Because no matter what’s going on in Washington... there’s always room for cake, cuddles, and good company.”

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville shared a photo with the birthday girl in her stroller.

And Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley posted a photo of himself at the party holding what appears to be an English bulldog-shaped cake pop.

Attn Senate Democrats: for Babydog Justice’s 6th bday how abt several of u be reasonable & join our bipartisan effort to open the govt??? pic.twitter.com/UpJfUdVhZP — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 15, 2025

The Iowa politician wrote in the caption on X, “Attn Senate Democrats: for Babydog Justice’s 6th bday how abt several of u be reasonable & join our bipartisan effort to open the govt???”

Senate Democrats resisted passing a funding bill intended to keep the government running until Nov. 21, unless Republicans agreed to extend health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Another photo shared by an NBC News reporter showed two cakes with the bulldog’s face on them — one of which was sculpted with a pair of floppy ears protruding from the top.

On day 15 of the shutdown, Sen. Jim Justice celebrated BabyDog’s 6th birthday with a “bi-pawtisan” bday bash



The party was complete with cake pops, balloons, and a quick press conference w/ @news_jul pic.twitter.com/YYouOBlCvo — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) October 15, 2025

Babydog Justice has been a political celebrity since appearing on stage with the West Virginia senator at the Republican National Convention in 2024. Sen. Justice has since brought her along to several events.

But she was caught in some controversy in Nov. 2024 when she was blocked from being on the Senate floor during orientation.

The Daily Beast reached out to Sen. Jim Justice for comment.