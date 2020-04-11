CHEAT SHEET
Babyface Says He and His Family Had COVID-19
‘INCREDIBLY SCARY’
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Grammy-winning singer and producer Babyface is revealing that he and his family were infected with the new coronavirus but have since recovered. The 62-year-old—whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds—made the announcement on social media on his birthday. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I am happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.” Babyface also announced that he’s rescheduled his Instagram musical battle with Teddy Riley—who this week promoted an insane conspiracy theory that 5G technology is tied to the pandemic.