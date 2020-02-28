Babysitter Accidentally Shot 10-Year-Old Boy While Taking a Selfie With a Gun: Cops

Read it at CNN
A babysitter in Texas accidentally shot a 10-year-old while she was taking selfies with a gun, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday evening but is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities said the 19-year-old, an aunt of the boy, was looking after him in an apartment in Houston on Tuesday evening when she found a gun. Thinking it was unloaded, she started posing with it and taking pictures. Authorities believe the gun then went off, hitting the boy in the stomach. The aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was charged with serious bodily injury to a child which is a second-degree felony, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.