Bacardi Sues American Airlines After $65,820 of Cognac Vanishes on Flight

Read it at NBC News
Bacardi has filed a federal lawsuit against American Airlines, accusing the company of failing to pay up after $65,820 worth of Cognac went missing on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles. The 420 cases of booze were part of a larger haul of 1,680 cases, according to the lawsuit, and it remains unclear just how the liquor bottles vanished. Now, the liquor giant is demanding full compensation for the “lost or stolen” bottles. Lawyers for Bacardi and American Airlines have not responded to requests for comment.