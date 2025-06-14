‘The Bachelor’ Couple Calls Off Engagement After Just Three Months

Who says you can’t find true love on reality TV? For The Bachelor sweethearts Grant Ellis, 31, and Juliana Pasquarosa, 29, it looks like the cynics may have been right this time. The pair, who got engaged during the Season 29 finale of the long-running reality matchmaking show, have officially called it quits on their relationship. Taking to Instagram with a simultaneous update, Ellis wrote that the pair are “simply not the right fit.” “This chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” Pasquarosa wrote in her own post. Signs of a split had already surfaced when Pasquarosa shared a “Prayer for God’s Timing” on her Instagram Stories on June 12. Ellis was the second-ever Black male lead in The Bachelor history, after first appearing on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year. Bachelor Nation was shocked by the March 24 finale, when Ellis appeared to have a last-minute change of heart away from fan-favorite Litia Garr. The runner-up later revealed that she was blindsided by Grant’s proposal, as he had promised her his final rose, telling her “I love you.” “Please be kind,” Pasquarosa wrote as she signed off her announcement. “We shared something meaningful.”