‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Under Investigation by Hawaii Police for Allegedly Attacking Wife

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Bachelor and Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss is being investigated by the Kauai Police Department for allegedly attacking his pregnant wife in their Hawaii home earlier this month. Department spokeswoman Kim Tamaoka confirmed the probe to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday but said “no arrests have been made.” On Tuesday, Laura Fleiss was granted a temporary restraining order after she alleged her husband pinned her up against a wall and shoved her while taking her cellphone away. In court documents, she also claimed he was verbally abusive while attempting to force her to get an abortion.