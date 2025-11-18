Royal Reveals Eligible Prince, 27, Is Now Engaged
Prince Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein of Germany is now engaged. The prince proposed to his now-fiancée, Luisa Textor, who like him also works for a venture capital firm, on a family trip to Japan. The prince’s father, Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein, announced the news on Instagram on Nov. 16, sharing a photo of the happy couple. “And suddenly she said yes,” Carl-Eugen captioned the happy photo, in a translation from German. “Our son @luisatxt and @johannesow got engaged in Kyoto 🚀❤️🚀.” “We are so happy for these two—for their courage, their common ‘yes,’ and for all that lies ahead of them,” he continued. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best. May life hold what you promise—and maybe even a little more.” The prince, 27, and his older sister, Princess Helena, 30, are the children of Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein and Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. The couple’s marriage was annulled in 2006, following their separation in 2002. Oettingen-Wallerstein’s grandfather, Moritz, Prince of Oettingen-Wallerstein, is the current head of the house, one of the country’s most prominent aristocratic houses.