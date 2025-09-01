‘Bachelor’ Star Posts Then Deletes Divorce Announcement
A BACHELOR ONCE MORE
Former Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, 50, announced that he and his wife, Ivana Firestone, 47, were getting divorced after 17 years of marriage in an Instagram post on Saturday. Then, he deleted the post without explanation. “Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do,” he wrote in the post, per the U.S. Sun. “After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents,” he wrote. “While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share.” Ivana also hinted at the imminent divorce in her own post on Sunday, captioned “She’s working on three things right now: herself, her life, her future. She is ME.” Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, five years after he separated from Jen Schefft, the contestant who ultimately won Andrew’s affection in the third season of The Bachelor. Ivana and Andrew Firestone share three children: Adam, 16, Anja, 14, and Shane, 11. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Firestones for comment.