‘Bachelor’ Star Posts Then Deletes Divorce Announcement

A BACHELOR ONCE MORE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.01.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 3:44PM EDT 
Andrew Firestone and Ivana Bozilovic
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dream Foundation

Former Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, 50, announced that he and his wife, Ivana Firestone, 47, were getting divorced after 17 years of marriage in an Instagram post on Saturday. Then, he deleted the post without explanation. “Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do,” he wrote in the post, per the U.S. Sun. “After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents,” he wrote. “While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share.” Ivana also hinted at the imminent divorce in her own post on Sunday, captioned “She’s working on three things right now: herself, her life, her future. She is ME.” Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, five years after he separated from Jen Schefft, the contestant who ultimately won Andrew’s affection in the third season of The Bachelor. Ivana and Andrew Firestone share three children: Adam, 16, Anja, 14, and Shane, 11. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Firestones for comment.

2
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Movie Blasted for ‘Dangerous’ EpiPen Scene
NOT FUNNY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 1:51PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 1:47PM EDT 
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s new film The Roses was blasted for a scene The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation called “triggering” and “dangerous.” The Foundation told Daily Mail that the storyline in which Cumberbatch’s character “withholds life-saving medication” is “not remotely funny.” Cumberbatch and Colman play feuding exes in the new film, and their contempt goes nuclear when Cumberbatch intentionally feeds his wife food she’s allergic to and then hides her EpiPen until she signs divorce papers. “Life-threatening food allergies affect so many people,” the Foundation said in a statement addressing the movie. “These portrayals are not only triggering, they are dangerous. Using food allergies and the threat of anaphylaxis for cheap laughs is careless, offensive and completely unacceptable—just one more very important reason why it is so important for us all to continue to raise awareness and educate others on the reality and dangers of living with food allergies.” The Roses, a remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, sits at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $8 million over Labor Day weekend, landing it at fifth place on the box office charts.

3
Veteran CNN White House Correspondent Dies at 83
SIGNING OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 1:35PM EDT 
Charles Bierbauer
WLTX

Charles Bierbauer—a veteran CNN correspondent who covered the White House, the Pentagon, and pivotal global events —has died at the age of 83, his family announced on Sunday. Bierbauer was a foundational figure at CNN, joining in 1981 as its first Pentagon correspondent. He later rose to become the network’s senior White House correspondent for nine years, providing coverage throughout the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. His extensive reporting also included presidential campaigns, the Supreme Court, and major international summits, earning him an Emmy for his coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing. In a statement on Sunday, a CNN spokesperson described Bierbauer as “a tireless reporter and wonderful colleague.” “Charles will be remembered for his outstanding journalism and his willingness to help others,” the network said. Longtime anchor Wolf Blitzer, who was mentored by Bierbauer early in his career, also paid tribute to “a good friend, colleague, and mentor.” “I will certainly miss him,” he said. Following his retirement from CNN in 2001, Bierbauer became the inaugural dean of the University of South Carolina’s College of Mass Communications and Information Studies. He is survived by his wife, former AP journalist Susanne Schafer, and their four children.

4
Driver Accused of Hitting Rudy’s Car Identified as Teen Girl
FENDER BENDER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 1:02PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 11:59AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The driver who plowed into the back of Rudy Giuliani’s car, causing a significant crash that severely injured the former New York mayor, has been identified as 19-year-old Laren Kemp from Concord, Massachusetts. Kemp was driving a Honda HR-V on Saturday evening when it struck the rear of a Ford Bronco carrying Guiliani, 81, heavily damaging both vehicles. Giuliani was rushed to a nearby trauma center where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg, his spokesman Michael Ragusa said Sunday. Prior to the incident, Giuliani’s car had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident,” and the former mayor contacted police on her behalf, according to Ragusa. He remained on the scene until officers arrived and was “struck from behind at high speed” while leaving. Ragusa said on X that the 81-year-old “sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” and emphasized the crash was “not a targeted attack.” “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories,” he said. No charges have been filed against Kemp, but police say they are investigating the incident.

5
Drone Army Hired to Scare Away Hundreds of Geese
FOWL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.01.25 11:56AM EDT 
Geese in Foster City
City of Foster City

A city, up to its knees in goose grief with birds leaving hundreds of pounds of droppings every day, has brought in a $400,000 drone army to get rid of them. A gaggle of up to 400 Canada geese has landed in Foster City, part of the San Francisco Bay Area, scaring children and disrupting the chemical balance of standing water. The Washington Post reports that simpler methods had been trialed, to no avail, and now all-out goose warfare is being initiated in early September, with teams of border collies, as well as airborne and marine drones, being deployed to disrupt their habits. The drones will be shaped like falcons as part of intimidation tactics, amounting to full-scale beast vs. bot warfare. Per the Post, Parks and Recreation Director Derek Schweigart said, “If we can find a way to manage this in a way that geese and people can coexist without conflict, that would be a huge success. We’ve just gotten to the point where the population has gotten so large that it is overwhelming.” The city had tried to sanction a plan to kill more than 100 geese in 2021, but was forced to abandon it after meeting resistance from the general public.

6
Cause of Death Revealed for U.S. Attorney Who Resigned Under Trump
SUDDEN DEATH
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.25 11:08AM EDT 
Jessica Aber
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Jessica Aber, a federal prosecutor who resigned on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, died in March from epilepsy. Aber, 43, was found dead in her bed in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 22. On Aug. 20, the State Medical Examiner’s Office alerted The Virginian-Pilot that the investigation into her death had concluded. Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP, is a leading cause of death in patients with epilepsy, according to the NIH. Aber was nominated by former President Joe Biden to become the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in August 2021 and was known for prosecuting high-profile cases involving organized crime and national security. These cases include her prosecution of an MS-13 leader, Russian cryptocurrency rings, an Israeli citizen accused of smuggling other Israeli citizens into the U.S., and a CIA analyst charged with leaking classified information. Aber did not make any public comments about the Trump administration upon her resignation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi paid tribute to Aber following her death, stating, “our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

7
Pritzker Claims Trump Planning to Kill Midterms
PRITZKER PREDICTS
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 11:39AM EDT 
JB Pritzker
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Democrat J.B. Pritzker has issued a grave warning that Donald Trump’s push to send troops into blue cities isn’t about crime—but about stopping or seizing control of the 2026 midterms. The Illinois Governor told CBS News that Trump “has other aims,” alleging “he’d like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections,” so that he could “claim that there’s some problem with an election” before putting “troops on the ground” to “take control.” Pritzker’s alarm call follows Trump’s public threats to deploy the National Guard to Chicago and other Democratic-run cities, after already putting troops on Washington, D.C., streets this summer. Reuters reported the White House insists the plan targets crime and immigration, not elections. Illinois officials and Chicago’s mayor have vowed to resist what they are calling federal overreach. CBS News also aired Pritzker calling any such move an “invasion” and saying “troops... don’t belong unless there is an insurrection.”

8
Reality TV Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ At 39
ROCKSTAR OF LOVE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.25 10:06AM EDT 
Kelsey Bateman
Rock of Love/VH1

Kelsey Bateman, who starred in Bret Michaels’ reality TV show Rock of Love, has died at 39. The date and cause of death have not yet been released. TMZ reports that Bateman’s death came “unexpectedly,” according to a family source. Bateman was just 21 when she competed in 2009 the VH1 reality show, which featured dozens of women competing to date Michaels, then 44, the frontman of the rock band Poison. Bateman was a contestant in the third season and was beloved by fans for her boldness and sense of humor. She was eliminated in the seventh episode after getting drunk with two other contestants and “bawling [her] eyes out” while lying on a speed bump. “But I mean, hey, I can’t be the only girl that’s got drunk and laid on a speed bump. Let’s be honest,” she said on the show. After Michaels notified her that she had been eliminated, she reported that she was returning to the single life at home in Utah, adding, “I’m not going to think about guys for a while, but the next guy I find definitely won’t be 44 and probably not a rock star.” In the show, Michaels described Bateman as an “awesome and beautiful girl.”

9
White House Dismisses Hollywood Exodus Fleeing U.S.
👋👋👋
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.01.25 10:56AM EDT 
Ellen Degeneres and Robin Wright
Getty Images

The White House doesn’t care that Hollywood stars are fleeing Donald Trump—and America as a whole—to live in the U.K. and Ireland. White House communications director Steven Cheung responded to a request for comment from the Daily Beast on the ongoing exodus, which has seen the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner leave. Meanwhile, House of Cards star Robin Wright this weekend revealed she’s glad she’s in the U.K. and not the U.S. because America is a “s--tshow.” Asked if the administration had anything to say about high-profile stars taking flight, Cheung simply sent an emoji of a waving hand, an apparent sign of disregard for those leaving. Golden Globe winner Wright’s move to the U.K. has seen her rent Airbnbs around the Chiltern Hills, a scenic spot in the northwest of London’s commuter belt. The thrice-divorced Forest Gump star is understood to have found love there with a British architect, Henry Smith, per The Times. Courtney Love, the former partner of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, is meanwhile seeking British citizenship after hopping across the pond.

10
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks His Silence
COLDPLAY CURSE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 9:44AM EDT 
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks Silence With Grovelling Apology
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks Silence With Grovelling Apology x

A millionaire CEO who went viral after stealing a tennis star’s hat meant for a young boy has issued a grovelling apology after briefly becoming “the most hated man in America.” Polish magnate Piotr Szczerek was caught on camera swiping a hat signed by U.S. Open star Kamil Majchrzak after he handed it to a child last week, prompting a flurry of online outrage. A number of hoax statements which purported to show the CEO doubling-down on the act also stoked further fury in the following days, until Szczerek finally set the record straight on Monday with a statement of his own. “Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself, he said. “I have made a huge mistake.” Szczerek said that he didn’t see the child, known as Brock, and ”did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir. This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.” He has since returned the hat to the boy and apologized to his family.

