‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Husband Jake Funk Are Having a Baby
The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss and her NFL husband Jake Funk are expecting their first baby together. “We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai,” Sluss told People. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we’ll always treasure.” The pair married last June in Italy. Funk, 27, who was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl victory, met the TV star after sliding into her TikTok DMs. Sluss, 29, admitted the couple delayed announcing the news due to her poor health. “We waited until I was around 12 weeks, once I started feeling a bit better,” Sluss said. “We shared the news at a family party, and it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive.” The reality star said her health has improved. “The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics,” she explained. “I had a lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit, which I’ve always loved.” The couple are now workshopping potential baby names. “(We) love the idea of choosing one that’s meaningful and tied to family in some way,” the TV star said. “Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we’re just in awe of God’s goodness in this season.” Sluss appeared on The Bachelor in 2020. She got engaged to Peter Weber, with the union only lasting two months. In classic influencer fashion, Sluss has already done a deal with a vitamin company.