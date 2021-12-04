‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ivan Hall’s Brother Charged With Murder
ALLEGATIONS
Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ivan Hall’s brother has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the head, TMZ reports. Police arrested Gabriel Hall in October after a fatal altercation with Carlos Veliz Jr. in August. (He’d previously been identified as a person of interest in the case, but was released after police brought him into custody on unrelated charges.) Gabriel now faces several charges including murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of methamphetamines; bond is set at $400,000.
During his appearance on Tayshia Adams’ season of Bachelorette last year, Ivan described helping raise his brother’s daughter due to his ongoing legal issues. Tayshia wound up meeting Gabriel on air during Ivan’s hometown date. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he was eliminated after breaking the rules to meet a contestant who had not yet set foot on the beach. When Gabriel appeared on Bachelorette for the surprise appearance during hometowns, Ivan said it meant the world to him. “He grew up by my side and knows me best,” he said. “At the end of the day, he’s my best friend.”