Celebrity

‘Bachelorette’ Star Marries Comedian Girlfriend in Las Vegas

SECRETLY HITCHED

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman announced they tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

ROBBY HOFFMAN and GABBY WINDEY sit hand in hand.
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Please Get Kathy Hilton Off My TV Screen
Alec Karam
CelebrityThe Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityDemi Moore Breaks Her Silence on Surprise Oscars Loss
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityZoë Saldaña Forced to Apologize Immediately After Oscar Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson