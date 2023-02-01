Deal of the Day: Score a Top-Rated Heated Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for 50% Off
While I love getting massages at spas, they’re pricey and difficult to fit into my schedule. As much as I try to find that ‘me time,’ it feels like sometimes it’s easier to take matters into my own hands–literally. I’ve been collecting exercise-focused massage equipment like a foam roller and these magic balls, but they require flexibility–and extra effort to get the ahhh effect. So I was chuffed to notice this top-rated Shiatsu kneading massage pillow at 50% off today on Amazon.
Over 47,000 reviews claim this is a must-have for massage lovers, and that the little device is a similar effect to receiving a human-powered deep-tissue massage. After a slight learning curve, expect kinks and deep muscle pain to be truly relieved. It also has a heat function to help relax muscles and can be placed at different points on your back. “Brilliant - well worth the money” and “I use this thing almost every single day” are just some of the praises this little thing garners. Am I going to be using this at my desk while working? Heck, yes, because that’s exactly the kind of multitasking I need.
