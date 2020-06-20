Get A Fresh Coat of Paint This Summer With Backdrop
Now that I’m spending more time at home, it feels like I want to turn everything into a project. From organization, to cleaning, to cooking, there really isn’t much to be bored with. And this summer, while I’m planning on spending plenty of time outside, I’m also planning on making spending time inside that much more enjoyable. In my opinion, nothing quite does the trick like a new coat of paint.
But especially now, when I don’t really want to go spend a lot of time and make multiple trips to the home improvement stores, I’ve been wondering how to best start up on my painting projects. That’s where Backdrop comes in.
Backdrop is a new direct to consumer painting brand, and after having tried it out, I can tell you that not only does it make painting extremely convenient, it also makes it pretty fun, too. To start, all you have to do is choose a few samples. Each one is $3, and they are bigger than most samples, sizing in at 12”X12”. The site will also suggest similar colors to the one you chose if you’re interested. Once the samples arrive, you can actually stick them to the wall, which is a really nice touch, as it allows you to leave it there and spend some time imagining what your new wall will look like.
Once you’re ready to order, you can choose your paint amount, from a single gallon up to ten. There is a calculator on the site to help you determine how many gallons and how many supplies you’ll need, as well. I recommend getting the essentials kit, as it has everything you need to get started. It comes with a brush for cutting towards the top and bottom of the walls, three roller covers, two rollers, a tray, three tray inserts, and a roll of painters tape.
All in all, your painting experience will be aesthetically pleasing from start to finish if you choose Backdrop. And at the end of the day, there is no better feeling than looking at a beautiful wall in your home, covered in a fresh coat of paint, and being proud that you were able to do that, all on your own.
1 Gallon of Paint
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Essentials Kit
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.