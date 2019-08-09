CHEAT SHEET
Trump Smiled and Gave Thumbs Up as First Lady Held El Paso Shooting Orphan
Anger is brewing over a photo of a smiling President Donald Trump giving a thumbs up while first lady Melania Trump holds Paul Anchondo, a baby orphaned when his parents were killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting last weekend. The baby boy made headlines this week when it emerged that both of his parents died protecting him. He suffered a broken hand when his dead mother fell on top of him. The Guardian reports that the child was brought back at Trump’s request to the El Paso hospital where the president and first lady visited Wednesday. The child’s uncle, Tito Anchondo, posed alongside the president in the photo. “I think people are misconstruing President Trump’s ideas,” he said. “My brother was very supportive of Trump.”