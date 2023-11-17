Backpage Founder Michael Lacey Convicted of Money Laundering
MIXED VERDICT
Backpage.com co-founder Michael Lacey was found guilty Thursday of one count of money laundering and acquitted on another. The jury in Arizona remained deadlocked, however, on 84 more counts in the case alleging that Lacey took part in a scheme to sell sex ads through the classified site. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa in Phoenix declared a mistrial after jurors deliberated for six days. A first trial against Lacey, 75, in 2021 similarly ended in a mistrial. Two other Backpage executives were also convicted. CFO John Brunst was found guilty of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act as well as more than 30 counts of money laundering, while executive vice president Scott Spear was similarly convicted of one count of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, more than a dozen counts of facilitation of prostitution, and about 20 counts of money laundering. Two other Backpage employees were acquitted.