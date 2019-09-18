CHEAT SHEET
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Gets Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron Carter Over Alleged Threats
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter announced late Tuesday that he had obtained a restraining order against his brother, singer Aaron Carter, over alleged threats to his pregnant wife. “In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” a statement Nick Carter tweeted out Tuesday night reads. He went on to say he hoped his brother would get the “proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”
Aaron Carter confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that he had just been served with the restraining order. “Take care. (Nick) we’re done for life,” he wrote, claiming he hadn't seen his brother in four years and he was “astounded” by the accusations. “All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love... Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the (money).” His tweet seems to refer to a “5150” 72-hour involuntary psychiatric commitment for those considered to be a danger to themselves or others.
This comes after Aaron Carter revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also announced that he would be canceling some of his tour dates this year due to a “private family matter.”