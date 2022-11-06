Nick Carter Opens Up About Tortured Relationship With Younger Brother Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter publicly reacted to the death of his little brother, Aaron Carter, 34, after the former child star was pronounced dead on the scene dead in a bathtub on Saturday.

“My heart is broken,” Carter wrote on Twitter, commemorating the singer-turned-rapper. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here,” Carter continued on Sunday. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother.”

The brothers had an estranged relationship that became explosive in 2019 when Aaron took the side of Nick’s accusers after a series of sexual assault allegations were levied against the boyband star. In a string of tweets, the younger Carter claimed the pair had not spoken in years, and that his older brother had gotten a restraining order against him in retaliation for alleging that the elder Carter had a history of violence against women.

In response, Nick Carter claimed that his younger brother confessed to harboring “thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

In an Instagram post Sunday, Carter hoped that his younger brother would now have “a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.”

The “Aaron’s Party” singer was the second in his family to succumb to drug use, following his sister, singer Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 from an overdose.

Carter’s autopsy report has yet to reveal his cause of death.