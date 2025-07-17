Backstreet Boys Singer Sues Sheriff’s Office Over Private Beach Trespassers

one of my older cousins sent this to me…im sorry but Vaselinea??
Beloved actress Joanna “Jo” Bacon has died following a five-month battle with cancer. The venerable actress, 72, passed away on June 14, though her funeral was held on Tuesday. Bacon, who was known for her roles in Love Actually, EastEnders, and The Bill, was celebrated by many of her fellow actors and previous co-stars, including Breeders co-creator/star Martin Freeman, who cast Bacon as his mother in the FX series, and who also appeared in Love Actually. On June 17, the Harlow Theatre Company (HTC)—which Bacon joined in 1978—posted a tribute to the actress on Facebook, writing: “It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14 following a short and brave battle against cancer.” According to friend Jo Moore, “Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached.” Bacon played the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie in Love Actually. When Bacon learned of her diagnosis in January, she said she “had no regrets” as she “had a brilliant life.” Her last appearance was starring in Moonflower Murders in 2024.