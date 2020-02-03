‘Bad Boys 3’ Is Victorious at Box Office for Third Week, ‘Rhythm Section’ Flops
Bad Boys for Life was No. 1 in the domestic box office for a third straight weekend, while The Rhythm Section and Gretel and Hansel flopped in their opening weekend. The Rhythm Section had the worst debut ever for a movie playing on 3,000 or more screens, grossing just $2.8 million. Bad Boys 3 earned another $17.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $148.1 million and becoming the highest-grossing movie in the action-comedy series. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led movie made an additional $143 million at the international box office, bringing in $291 million globally. Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, secured No. 10 with starkly low earnings. The Harvey Weinstein-inspired indie release The Assistant opened modestly with an average of $21,176 at the U.S. specialty box office in New York and Los Angeles. The fantasy horror film Gretel and Hansel landed at No. 4 with an estimated $6.1 million and received a C- review on CinemaScore.